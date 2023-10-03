PRINCETON, In. (WEHT) – World records are hard to come by.

Nevertheless, the principal at Princeton Community Intermediate School was able to check that off his list with the help of his students.

“We were trying to figure out ways to promote positivity, and get kids to come to school, excited about school, and after some brain storming together, we came up with ‘let’s break a world record,” says Principal Dr. Chamberlain.

In celebration of Indiana’s ‘Count Day’ – the day schools track attendance to determine appropriate funding- the school shattered the previous world record of 290 high fives in a minute, handily. To take the title, students lined the track as Dr. Chamblerlain ran through the line high-fiving a grand total of 368 to break the record – and no bones in his hand as an added bonus.

“We were trying to think of ways on how to do things that we’ve already done well. And duplicate it – sorry I’m out of breath, I’m exhausted,” says Chamberlain.

Chamberlain says the school’s third graders had 96 percent attendance today for count day – and will be rewarded with an ice cream party, adding the event shows the potential of the students and school as a whole.

“We just showed that we’re record breakers and world changers and we’re gonna keep doing that throughout the year and throughout upcoming years at PCIS,” says Chamberlain.

The principal-turned-sprinting-hand-slapper says the community makes it all possible, and he is glad to have been involved in this unconventional feat.

“I’m blessed to be a part of this amazing community – the best support teams, the best teachers, the best assistance. Everyone involved at North Gibson is such a blessing to me, and I’m just so happy to be part of this moment,” says Chamberlain.

