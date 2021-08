PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT)– Isaiah Jones plead guilty to the felony robbery charges he’s facing.

Police say the Princeton teenager robbed Malachi Billings in March at a gas station in town. Moments later, Billings shot jones in the face and chest at a house on East Spruce Street.

In court on Monday, Jones plead guilty and his jury trial was cancelled. Jones will be back in court September 23 for his sentencing hearing.

Malachi Billings was sentenced to 5 years back in June for shooting Jones.