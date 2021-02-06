Project will place OD antidote kits in every Indiana county

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, a fire medic holds a box containing naloxone hydrochloride which is carried in all their department’s emergency response vehicles, in Akron, Ohio. Doctors who prescribe opioid painkillers should tell their patients about a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse drug overdoses, according to new federal guidelines issued Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is partnering with the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline Inc. to expand access to the opioid overdose antidote naloxone through exterior dispensers available at all hours.

Overdose Lifeline intends to purchase and place 215 NaloxBox units across the state, including at least one in every Indiana county.

A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that contains six to eight doses of naloxone, instructions for use, and treatment referral cards.

The $58,000 cost of the NaloxBox units and shipping will be paid for through a federal grant to the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the initiative Friday.

