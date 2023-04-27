OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A recent proposal from the Daviess County fiscal court could cut funding from the RiverPark Center in Evansville.

The center plays host to many events throughout Owensboro but a cut in funding could hinder how the center moves forward.

While RiverPark center executive director Rich Jorn does say they are behind in their estimated profit for this year but they have plans to get back on schedule.

To hear funding may be cut, was not something the center was prepared to hear.

“The first reaction is one of disappointment but that was just a proposal,” Jorn said. “They’re not there yet. they haven’t voted. We look forward to having more discussions and clearing up any kind of misunderstandings.”

He believes if this proposal does go through it will cause problems for the center moving forward.

“When you’re a not for profit and every penny counts,” Jorn stated. “So anytime we lose any funding sources that’s going to be an impact on ticket sales.”

The center has received backlash over hosting “drag shows” once a month at the Ghostlight Lounge. Jorn says he has heard some people question on why the drags shows are still being schedule if they aren’t making money.

“The reality of it is the drag shows are making money,” Jorn explained. The comedy shows are making money.”

Jorn says when he took over he wanted to provide events that resonate with different walks of life and just because someone may not like certain events that doesn’t make those events wrong.

Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen to get his side on these proposed cuts.

he has so far been unavailable for comment.