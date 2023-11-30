HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Providence Police Department, along with Webster County Sheriffs Office and Kentucky State Police, are investigating an ATM theft at Planters Bank on Westerfield Drive that happened early this morning.

Providence Police are asking the community to report any suspicious activity that happened around 3:00 this morning, including people or vehicles outside of the bank location by calling 270-667-2022 with any information.

The Providence Police Department is also asking for people to avoid the area as Police agencies process the crime scene.