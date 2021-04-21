Public meeting held on Lloyd4U project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Lloyd4U is a project that is looking to make a busy expressway in Evansville more efficient and safer for drivers.

On Wednesday, the project team held a public meeting to inform the community about more than a dozen improvement projects being planned along the Lloyd Expressway.

100 million dollars is how much INDOT plans to invest in the project which aims to make intersection improvements, bridge & pavement replacement and more along the Lloyd.

“We’re talking about really stretching across the county. So we start at Posey County Line Road, and we go all the way to Crosspointe Boulevard. And we’re talking about several intersection improvements,” said Mindy Peterson of Lloyd4U.

The Lloyd4U project team says these preliminary designs look at how many cars travel through particular intersections and how to maintain safe and easy traffic flow.

“Some of those are minor things like signal timing, and restricting some turn movements for safety. They’re extending some lanes, and some are going in and really taking a look at the intersection and changing the way that it works,” said Peterson.

One of the big changes would be alternative intersections which Peterson says organizes traffic before getting to a main intersection and removes left turns from that intersection.

She says those left turns cause some of the most serious crashes.

But one woman says there are bigger concerns when it comes to the Lloyd.

“I mean, it really isn’t an expressway. Because you have to keep stopping. I understand that, that this project is to help with the left turns at those intersections, and it just seems like the problems are so much deeper than that,” said Anne Statham.

Lloyd4u encourages this type of feedback from residents.

This project is all about making the Lloyd work for you,” Peterson said.

Lloyd4U will have another meeting tomorrow night at Milestone’s and another round of public meetings in the Fall. The improvement projects are divided into two phases with construction expected to begin in Spring 2025.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)