Public speaks out on proposed Posey County solar farm project

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Posey County Council members discussed tax abatement on Tuesday for the proposed solar farm project. They voted unanimously to continue to the next step of the process, holding a public forum so community members can express their point of view.

If the project is approved, the solar power plant would stretch 3,000 acres near Darnell School Road, Carson School Road, and up to Esche Road. Some Posey County residents said they hope the plant stays away from area farmland.

“We represent hundreds of taxpayers here in Posey County. They weren’t given any information. A lot of things have been done behind closed doors. This action that was taken today was wasteful, it’s inappropriate to give away 10 years, 100% of taxes for whatever payments promised is being done in a hasty manner,” said Mike Schopmeyer, a business attorney.

Some people are concerned what a view of solar panels would do to their property value and jobs.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

