(WEHT) – Every year on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is bustling with people eager to watch their favorite furry fella predict winter’s fate — and this year was no different! Tens of thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob Grounds to watch Punxsutawney Phil tell them if spring will come early this year, or if winter will stick around for six more weeks.

Early Thursday morning, America’s favorite rodent emerged from his tree stump. Upon his exit, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter in 2023!

Compared to Groundhog Days in the past, this year’s prediction is what many may come to expect. In fact, since the tradition’s start in the late 1800s, Phil has only predicted an early spring fewer than two dozen times! There are also 10 years of the tradition where there are no records of his prediction.

However, one thing is certain: regardless of whether Phil saw his shadow or not — spring will arrive on March 20.