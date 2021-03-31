Purchase of Elberfeld State Bank by Heritage Federal Credit Union complete

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Heritage Federal Credit Union and The Elberfeld State Bank have announced that Heritage’s purchase and assumption of the assets and liabilities of The Elberfeld State Bank is complete as of Wednesday.

Based on current financials and locations, Heritage Federal Credit Union will grow to have combined assets of approximately $900 million and have 13 locations in HFCU’s service area. In October 2020, Gibson County was approved by the National Credit Union Association as an additional county that HFCU serves along with Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties in Indiana and Henderson County in Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)