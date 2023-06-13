HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT)- Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College are providing an easier pathway for Hoosiers to obtain a bachelor’s degree. Leaders from the two schools announced on June 12 their new Pathways Partnership during an Ivy Tech event in Indianapolis.

Under the Pathway Partnership, Purdue Global will accept unrestricted transfer and of students’ Ivy Tech associate degrees and credits towards a Purdue Global bachelor’s degree. Students who have completed an Ivy Tech associates degree will also be awarded an Ivy Tech Achievement Scholarship for most Purdue Global programs.

“Together, Ivy Tech and Purdue Global have created pathways to jobs and careers that are preparing the next-generation workforce for lifelong success, beginning with a world-class education.” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “Through this partnership, current Ivy Tech students have assurance that their associate degree will seamlessly transfer to a high-quality, affordable online bachelor’s degree at Purdue Global.”

Over the last year, both institutions have strengthened their partnership by formally developing pathways and stackable credentials. Ivy Tech established a dedicated transfer team, as well as surveyed transfer students to better determine their educational needs.