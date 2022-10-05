WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is dead, and another is in custody after a homicide at one of the university’s dorms.

A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall overnight. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory.

Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue officials, the suspect made the call.

The suspect has been taken into custody. A Purdue spokesperson said the suspect and victim were roommates.

A Purdue University senior said other students on the same floor were woken up by a “scream or some loud noises.”

Police say there is no threat to students and the outlying community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.