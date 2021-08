(WEHT)– Evansville police say around 11:45 AM on Friday, officers pulled over a man who was a suspect in a robbery. After the suspect was pulled over, the man pulled off. Police followed his car, but then stopped the pursuit shortly after.

That same car was spotted in Posey County where law enforcement officers started chasing the suspect. Police put out stop sticks along Highway 69. The chase ended on Highway 69 north of Mt. Vernon.