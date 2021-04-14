Reba McEntire reschedules Evansville concert to be the first stop in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Country music superstar Reba McEntire will not perform at the Ford Center in 2021.

But don’t fear being alone… According to a post on her verified twitter account, Reba has rescheduled her upcoming tour for 2022 with Evansville as the opening act.

Reba now plans to bring her show to the river city January 13, 2022 with eleven more cities planned on the tour through March.

We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live In Concert dates. As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet. Read more: https://t.co/kdiCX611ad pic.twitter.com/oqSTmeWZia — Reba (@reba) April 14, 2021

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.