Records: Speed likely factor in Arizona bus crash that killed Boonville woman

MOJAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (AP) – Records released by the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office say speed may have played a factor in a tour bus crash in Arizona back in January which killed a Boonville woman.

Shelley Ann Voges, 53, was the sole victim in the rollover crash. More than 40 people were on board at the time.

The bus was headed to Grand Canyon West outside the national park.

The Mojave County Sheriff’s Department say it’s awaiting Voges autopsy report and toxicology tests on the driver before wrapping up the investigation.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)