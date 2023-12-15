HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A recount for the Jasper City Council 4th District race will take place today in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Democratic Party filed the petition to recount the votes in the City Council District race after a slim victory by Republican challenger, Vince Helming who received 257 votes over Democratic incumbent Dave Hurst, who received 255.

The Dubois Circuit Court has appointed Sandra Morton, Michael Jones and David Shelton to the commission for the recount, which will convene at 9:00 a.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Dubois County Annex.