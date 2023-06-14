HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- June 14 is recognized each year as World Blood Donor Day, and the American Red Cross is celebrating by saying that you to all past and future blood and platelet donors. World Blood Donor Day is meant to raise awareness of the need for safe and stable blood supply as well as recognize volunteer blood donors for their lifesaving role.

Blood donations typically decline in late spring and early summer, but the need for blood and platelet transfusions are constant. Without a blood substitute or way to manufacture blood, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, victims of car accidents and many others. Only three out of 100 people in the United States give blood, making blood donors a rare and generous group.

The Red Cross encourages those who may be eligible to donate to roll up a sleeve and donate blood or platelets this summer. All blood types are needed on an ongoing basis. All that is required at check-in is a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Individuals who are 17 years old and up, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate.

In thanks for those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from June 1 through June 30, donors will receive a $10 gift card by email. Those who donate during June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

To schedule your blood donation, use the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).