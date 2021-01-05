Red Cross encourages blood donations in January

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – January is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross is encouraging people to give blood.

The American Red Cross put this into place to show the importance of giving blood. Blood products can not be manufactured, meaning blood donors are required to help save people.

“Trying to make sure that we’re educating our communities across the country- making sure that we’re letting them know that the need for blood is constant. It’s really a time to rally together to again educate and spread that awareness,” said Ashley Hughes, donor recruitment district manager.

People are also encouraged to look into donating plasma.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State,

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

