HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Southwest Chapter of The American Red Cross of the Indiana Region will hold the Henderson Holiday Heroes Blood Drive on Monday, December 4 at the Presbyterian Church in Henderson.

The blood drive will last from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and appointments can be make by visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

This time of year is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply. Seasonal illness, winter weather and the holidays often lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout, making it hard to keep up with the demand for blood products. About 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only about 3% actually donates.

Donors from all blood types are encouraged to roll up their sleeves, but Type O negative is the universal blood type that emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.