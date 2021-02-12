Regional vaccine centers setting up in Henderson, Union County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Regional vaccination clinics are being set up in Henderson and Union County. Locations remain the same, the clinics have only been upgraded to regional sites meaning they will receive a steady supply of doses. But Deaconess Union County will not be available for vaccinations for a few more weeks. Those who meet Phase 1A and 1B eligibility criteria can schedule an appointment at the Deaconess Henderson vaccine clinic.

Officials said excitement is building especially for western Kentucky’s most vulnerable populations.

“Those health care workers, first responders and those 70 and older, this a population that remembers polio, so they are really excited to end this pandemic, and to see their grandchildren again and make sure that they are safe and their loved ones are safe,” said Brian Spence, pharmacy service line manager.

Both sites are open to all Kentuckians. Appointments are available online on Deaconess’ website or through Kentucky’s state COVID-19 dashboard.

Officials said they do not plan on closing for the expected winter weather next week. Hoosiers should be aware the Vanderburgh Health Department closed vaccine sites Friday and Monday for President’s Day.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)