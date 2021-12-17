Remembering Them

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) On Friday, Representative James Comer visited Bremen to view the storm damage from last weekend's tornado. During his visit he spoke with first responders, volunteers and residents about the town's recovery and what they need going forward.

"A third of the calls to my congressional offices getting are from charitable organizations and people wanting to help," Comer said. "There is going to be some significant donations that are going to be announced in the coming days for tornado relief in Kentucky from people who have been watching the coverage."