Remembering Them

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
candles generic_1512513737636.jpg

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – This is a list of obituaries we have for those lost in the December 10 tornado in Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories