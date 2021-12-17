Remembering Them

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – This is a list of obituaries we have for those lost in the December 10 tornado in Western Kentucky.
- Ernest Morris Aiken – 86 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Beshear Funeral Home
- Sonya Kay McChesney – 77 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Beshear Funeral Home
- Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Cunningham Bruce – 67 years old – Beulah, KY – Beshear Funeral Home
- Richard Carlisle – 67 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – SYKES Funeral Home & Crematory
- Brian Crick – 43 years old – Bremen, KY – Tucker Funeral Home, Inc.
- Jeff Eckert – 70 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Bandy Funeral Home
- Jennifer “Lulu” Nelson Eckert – 69 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Bandy Funeral Home
- Matthew Dale Ferguson – 50 years old – Bremen, KY – Tucker Funeral Home, Inc.
- Meagan Flener – 30 years old – Central City, KY – Tucker Funeral Home, Inc.
- Scottie Lee Flener – 30 years old – Central City, KY – Tucker Funeral Home, Inc.
- Rita Ann Gish – 74 years old – Bremen, KY – Tucker Funeral Home , Inc.
- Carl Hogan – 60 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Barnett Strother Funeral Home
- Oaklynn Koon – 2 months old – Dawson Springs, KY – Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time, although her family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.
- Richard Lipford – 69 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Lakeland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
- Mildred “Millie” Lipford – 72 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Lakeland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
- Billy Dale Miller – 73 years old – Muhlenberg County, KY – The funeral took place at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, but Tucker Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
- Judith Faye Miller – 72 years old – Muhlenberg County, KY – The funeral took place at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, but Tucker Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
- Chase Oglesby – 5 months old – Bremen, KY – Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time, although a family member has set up a GoFundMe in his memory.
- Cheryl Snodgrass – 52 years old – Muhlenberg County, KY – Tucker Funeral Home, Inc.
- Diane Varney – 62 years old – Moorman, KY – Tucker Funeral Home, Inc., and a family member has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.