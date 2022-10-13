WINSLOW, In. (WEHT) – Crews in Winslow, IN are working to repair several water pipe leaks that have plagued the town.

“You don’t realize how much you use water or need water until you don’t have the water,” Emily Carrico, EMS associate for Winslow Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Representatives for the town say there have been five leaks since Saturday morning with the most recent happening today

“We do take our residents at heart,” Donna Fiscus, vice president of the Winslow Town Council explained. “We’re here, we’re working for them that’s our job but it’s kind of hard getting the resources together under the emergency situation we’ve got.”

Fiscus says the leak was caused when the town shifted to the Pike-Gibson County Water Tower.

For many residents here in Winslow, they have had to do without having water for almost a week but crews say they have been working tersely to solve the issue.

To assist residents who are in need of extra water the Patoka Township Volunteer Fire Department is doing what they can to help provide water.

“We’ve seen well over 150 to 200 people and that includes the people we do deliver to because we have a certain amount of elderly in this community that are not able to get out or they don’t get out anymore,” Carrico explained.

The leak also impacted students at a local elementary school as well. Patoka Township says for them it’s all about taking care of their community no matter the emergency.

“That’s our heart and soul that’s our big mission,” Carrico said. “Save anybody and help anybody you can and that’s one thing about this community that people love is you love and you help out your community 100 percent.”

Council member Fiscus says another reason for issues is the pipes being so old which has led here to trying to find ways they can improve to a more update system with help from the state.

“That’s going to work with me and hopefully if everything goes good and all my next step is to get all new water systems,” Fiscus said. “Your little towns don’t get the grant money like bigger cities and towns do. “