Rep. Comer says there is a lack of evidence to convict Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – It was the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Democrats continued to lay out their case, claiming the former president incited a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Democratic House managers released new video of the attacks at the Capitol. They also used past tweets, videos, and speeches of Trump claiming the election was stolen. A two-thirds majority is needed to convict Trump but Kentucky Congressman James Comer does not believe there is enough evidence.

“But I’ve never seen any direct evidence that any prosecutor could say, ‘Donald Trump told those people to go over there and break through the Capitol windows and disrupt the Electoral College process.'”

The district attorney’s office in Fulton County, Georgia launched a criminal investigation Wednesday. It’s in response to Trump’s phone call asking state election officials to find 11,780 votes.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)