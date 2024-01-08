HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- INDOT says that the IN-65 bridge over I-64 near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line is beginning to show its age, so contractors will start rebuilding the bridge on January 8.

Though the bridge is safe to use at the moment, INDOT says that the bridge is something that they have been keeping an eye on. It was originally built in 1966, and previously reconstructed in 1983. This new reconstruction project is expected to last until July, as work will be done to replace the bridge’s concrete and steel.

During construction, INDOT will direct vehicles towards detours, but they will be a number of miles away toward U.S.- 41 and Poseyville. The I-64 on-and-off ramps will stay open, but when the bridge is taken down, traffic will also close on I-64 overnight, when traffic is low.