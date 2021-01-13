Report: Four mining-related fatalities in Tri-State last year

ARLINGTON, Va. (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration reported Wednesday there were three mining-related deaths in Kentucky and one death in Illinois in 2020. Altogether, there were 29 mining fatalities in the nation.

Federal officials said 2020 was the sixth year in a row that mining fatalities were below 30. Among those fatalities, five occurred in coal mines, a historic low. Approximately 230,000 miners work across 11,500 metal/nonmetal mines in the U.S., while 64,000 work in the nation’s 1,000 coal mines.

The full report can be viewed here.

