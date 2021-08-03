Report: Kentucky and Illinois teacher pay ranks among top 10 in the U.S.

(WEHT)– Just in time for going back to school, an annual report found Illinois ranks #9 and Kentucky ranks #10 for teacher pay across the U.S.
In Illinois, teachers earn an average of $68,305 annually, which is 17.60% more than the average salary in Illinois.
Teachers in Kentucky earn an average of $53,907, which is 17.20% more than the average salary in the Bluegrass state. Since 2010, the teacher salary in Kentucky is now -8.32% less in 2021.
In Indiana, teachers make an average of $51,508, which is 5.90% more than the average salary in the Hoosier state. Indiana ranks #41 in the nations for teacher pay.
Here are more findings from the full report:
- Nationally, teachers earn 13% more than the average salary, making $63,645 per year while the national average salary is $56,310.
- The East Coast features six of the best-paying states for teachers, including New York, which pays teachers the highest salary at an average of $87,233.
- Pennsylvania ranks the highest for comparative teacher pay, where teachers earn 30% more than the average wage.
- On the West Coast, California shows strong support for teachers with a 28.8% higher-than-average salary of $84,659.
- Seven states (including the District of Columbia) pay teachers below the state’s average salary: Minnesota, North Dakota, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
- Nationally, teacher salaries dipped by about 3% from 2010 to 2020.