Report: Kentucky and Illinois teacher pay ranks among top 10 in the U.S.

(WEHT)– Just in time for going back to school, an annual report found Illinois ranks #9 and Kentucky ranks #10 for teacher pay across the U.S.

In Illinois, teachers earn an average of $68,305 annually, which is 17.60% more than the average salary in Illinois.

Teachers in Kentucky earn an average of $53,907, which is 17.20% more than the average salary in the Bluegrass state. Since 2010, the teacher salary in Kentucky is now -8.32% less in 2021.

In Indiana, teachers make an average of $51,508, which is 5.90% more than the average salary in the Hoosier state. Indiana ranks #41 in the nations for teacher pay.

Here are more findings from the full report: