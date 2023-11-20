HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Guy Minnis was regular guest on Eyewitness News and In-Depth with Brad Byrd and passed away over the weekend.

His wife shared a post on social media, saying that the past few years had were not kind to Guy’s health. She also says that Guy loved his position on the Evansville Police Department will all of his heart, and that he told her many times that he was able to live his dream.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but a celebration of life is being planned in Minnis’ honor.