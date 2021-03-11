River Flood Outlook: Rivers look below flood stage

(WEHT)- The Ohio river continues to be well out of its banks.

The good news is the Ohio in Evansville is falling and is just below flood stage.

However, that’s not the case for one river here in the tri-state.

This is the significant river flood outlook, and you can see in the red is the green river.

The green in Calhoun is nearly six feet above flood stage and won’t be below what is called action stage until Sunday when it gets below 18 feet.

Also, the green in Paraside is forecasted to be an issue for a while — forecasts don’t have to close to getting below flood until possibly early next week.

There is a lot of rain in the forecast for parts of our area over the next few days.

