Road crews prepare for incoming winter weather

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Some Tri-State road departments have been preparing for this system.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation said they’re ready to tackle any winter weather heading to the Tri-State. INDOT crews will be out monitoring roads conditions Wednesday.

Drivers are being encouraged to limit any distractions as they head out. Staying off of cellphones and limiting eyes on the radio helps keep you safe while driving during slick conditions. And be on the lookout for road crews working to keep roads safe.

“If we’re starting to see some accumulation or buildup, we’ll be able to plow that off the roadway and treat that with salt as well. There are a combination of methods we’ll use this evening to treat the roadways,” said Jason tiller, spokesperson for INDOT.

INDOT will be posting updates on road conditions on its social media platforms.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

