EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – A roadshow this afternoon by Axon Enterprise at the C.K. Newsome Center and hosted by the Evansville Police Department aimed to demonstrate and educate the law enforcement community and everyday people alike how these technologies can be used.

“There’s drones here, there’s virtual reality training here, so, just a few things here that they brought, just to kind of show again first responders, but also anyone from the public that walks up and wants to know a little bit about what we use as far as technology,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

As the nature of crime continues to evolve, officials have to make sure they have the technological resources to ensure the safety of themselves an members of the public.

“I think sometimes when the public hears that we have technology at our fingertips – sometimes I think the unknown makes people uncomfortable – but being able to walk up and seeing these products, seeing what they could actually do, seeing how they can actually help us keep the community safer – I think that’s really important.”

One example is a new Virtual Reality headset to help officers train and familiarize themselves with new situations; offering an immersive simulation of everything ranging from domestic disturbances to mental health crises. Other advancements in drones and stun gun technology help first responders and law enforcement stay one step ahead.

“Right now it focuses a lot on empathy training, and now we can kind of show a different scenario that someone might not be comfortable with, like mental health awareness – where we may not understand as much – to give really a hands on experience. They put on the headset itself – and they get to walk themselves through what it feels like to be in that situation,” explains Derek Disorbo, Roadshow Coordinator Team Lead for Axon.

Axon says this is the company’s first roadshow in Indiana so far, but they look forward to demonstrating their technology at more locations throughout the state in the future.