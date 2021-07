HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT)– The Charleston Volunteer Fire Department found a bear next door. According to their Facebook post, it was seen in the yard of a neighbor’s house Wednesday afternoon.

This is one of a few Tri-State bear sightings this summer.

About a week ago, bear tracks were seen in Henderson County with a bear seen in Dixon just about one day later.

A bear was also seen in Indiana. At the end of June, a bear was spotted in Elberfeld.