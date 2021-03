WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 69 in Warrick County sent one person to the hospital Tuesday.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said a van was traveling north when it hit the side of a bridge and flipped over several times. The van ended up near the southbound lane in the median. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known. The road was down to one lane as crews worked the scene.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)