HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- June will be upon us before we know it, and on June 26-29, ROMP Festival will be held at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. The 4-day festival promises an unforgettable weekend of world-class performances, community spirit and of course, bluegrass music.

This year’s headliner is the multi-platinum artist and Grammy Nominated, Dierks Bentley, showcasing why he is considered one of the most versatile artists in music today. Joining Dierks Bentley is a diverse array of talent including:

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Leftover Salmon

The Travelin’ McCourys

Earls of Leicester

Jerry Douglas

Peter Rowan

Po’ Ramblin Boys

Jim Lauderdale

East Nash Grass

The Sam Grisman Project

Rick Faris

“One of the ways we live out our mission at the Hall of Fame is by presenting live music that matters,” said Chris Joslin with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and ROMP Festival. “That’s why we carefully curate all aspects of our annual signature event, ROMP Festival. Our goal is to create an experience that not only entertains, but also inspires attendees to engage more deeply with the music, the artists, the stories and the community of bluegrass music. We are so pleased with the lineup for our 21st annual event and cannot wait to work with our local partners to host visitors from across the region, country and the globe.”

Presale tickets for ROMP go on sale Tuesday, December 19 at midnight, and prices will then increase on January 2. Four-day tickets are discounted at $175 and VIP tickets are available for $450 and include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and prim stage views. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available, and children 12 and under are free for general admission.

For ticket and the latest information on the lineup, visit rompfest.com.