Romp Bluegrass Festival back in Owensboro, lineup of performers announced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)-The Romp Bluegrass Festival in Owensboro is back for 2021.

Organizers released the lineup of performers this morning, including Bruce Hornsby and the noisemakers.

Another familiar name will be performing this year, Watchhouse formerly known as Mandolin orange.

This year’s romp festival is September 15th through 18th at Yellow Creek Park.

Tickets are now on sale.

Ticket buyers who chose to roll over their 2020 purchase to 2021, you don’t need to do anything.

Previous ticket purchases apply to this year’s festival.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)