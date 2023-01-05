OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge and Executive Charlie Castlen will give their “State of the Community” Addresses at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s January Rooster Booster program. The event will also include a presentation with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones and Ashli Watts with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The Rooster Booster Breakfast program will be held on January 5 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. The event costs $15 for chamber members with reservations, $20 for members with no reservations and $25 for non-members. The reservation includes breakfast, which will be served at the beginning of the event.