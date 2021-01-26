Route chosen for new I-69 bridge

The Henderson Planning Commission discussed plans to finish the new I-69 bridge over the Ohio River Tuesday. Kentucky and Indiana have agreed on a route that would connect to U.S. 60 in Henderson.

A new interchange will have to be built to connect to Highway 60 and Highway 41. One of the twin bridges will be removed but that will not happen until the new bridges are built. The new I-69 four-lane bridge will be tolled. Officials said it could be a decade before that new bridge is completed.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)