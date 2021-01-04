Rubbing alcohol sold nationwide is recalled

(WEHT) – Rubbing alcohol sold nationwide is being recalled after an FDA analysis showed it’s contaminated with methanol.

Essaar Inc. is voluntarily recalling lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles.

The FDA says substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Consumers who have purchased this product should not open the package or use it.

Instead, return the product to the location of purchase for a full refund or call Essaar Inc. at 201-647-7606.

Click here for more information.





(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)