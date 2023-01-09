INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol.

One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He says he has been fighting for the move since taking office.

“I’m so thrilled it made the governor’s agenda. I’m hopeful that my republican counterpoints will find it equally as important to help Hoosiers save, and ensure our kids are getting the textbooks they need rather than worrying about if they can afford them,” Hatfield says.

Representative Hatfield says he hopes to see democrats unite in the fight against any bills that threaten to exclude any Hoosier.

“I will continue to fight against bills that put some question marks or gray area on who’s welcome in the Hoosier state, who come to live here, work here, educate themselves here, and to find a life and inclusion here that is worthy of a human being.”

Eyewitness News is waiting to hear back from republican representatives from the Evansville area and what they expect from the 2023 legislative session.