Saab opens Indiana plant building sections for Air Force jet

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Swedish manufacturer Saab has opened a new Indiana facility where it will build sections for a new U.S. Air Force training jet. Company executives joined state officials and others for a ceremony this past week for the facility at Purdue University’s Discovery Park research and business district in West Lafayette.

Saab will use it to manufacture airframe sections for the T-7A Red Hawk trainer program for Boeing. Saab announced plans for the new $50 million facility in 2019. The company said it now has about 60 people working at the plant. It expects that workforce to grow to about 300 employees by 2027.