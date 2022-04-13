EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With safety being of the highest importance at all times inclement weather makes for more safety precautions to be put in place.

When storms have the potential to be severe organizations and facilities have to make accommodations to help ensure safety. On Wednesday, procedures were set at the Ford Center in Evansville as it hosted Grammy award winner musician Carlos Santana.

“The building itself will never really be out of power,” Ford Center executive director Scott Schoenike said. “It will just be a blip and se can kick on our own and support ourselves so and that’s mostly just for safety obviously can’t have the lights going out. Would we continue with enough power for the concert? We would probably take a pause there and kind of reset.”

The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County also wanted to be proactive as well. Their superintendent Michael Galvin announced on Wednesday that their schools would dismiss early to make sure students and staff were able to get home before bad weather moved in.

“We look at the length of our bus routes,” Galvin said. “We want to make sure that we have enough time for those drivers to drive, to drop off every child and then as well for those buses to get back to our bus garage for themselves to get home safely.”

Galvin says no matter how much he wants students to enjoy school but safety is the most important goal.

“We want our kids to be in school and we want them to be participating in activities but also we want them to be safe,” Galvin explained. “When these things pop up, we rely on our weathermen. We feel like that’s the time that we need to make sure that our kids safety is paramount and our staff as well.”

Henderson County Schools in Kentucky and Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation cancelled all after school activities on Wednesday.