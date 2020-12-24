Salvation Army hands out meals on Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Salvation Army handed out Christmas dinners on a chilly Christmas Eve. Initially, the brisk wind and flurries kept the crowd smaller than anticipated but volunteers still helped feed hundreds of people. Volunteers didn’t only serve up hot meals to go, they were also handing out food and warm hats to keep everyone well fed and warm for Christmas.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard ‘thank you, thank you so much. This has really made our Christmas. We wouldn’t have a Christmas without your help so thank you for being there for us,” said Maj. Mark Turner with the Evansville Salvation Army.

Evansville Salvation Army workers said this year they’ve seen more families who haven’t needed help in the past. Some Evansville parents are still out of work due to the pandemic or they are having a tough time catching up on bills after being out of work.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

