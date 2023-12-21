HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Salvation Army along with Independence Bank, will be serving a free spaghetti meal for the community on December 21, at 805 McCoy Avenue in Madisonville.

The lunch will take place at 11:00 a.m. and a photo opportunity will be available with Buddy the Elf, making an appearance. Donations are accepted and the lunch is open to anyone.

For those unable to attend, but wanting to donate, The Salvation Army of Madisonville’s Virtual Red Kettle is available for online donations.