Salvation Army of Owensboro victim of catalytic converter theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army of Owensboro said it is the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft from one of their most-used vehicles.

Capt. Rebekah Abram said a converter was taken from their mobile feeding unit earlier this week. A volunteer first noticed a loud noise and the converter was found missing when they took it to a mechanic. It will cost them at least several hundred dollars to replace it.

“I was rather upset about it because here we are helping thousands of people each week, and now we have to take money that would help the community now fix something that was stolen,” she said.

Abram said they’ve reported the theft to Owensboro police, who are now investigating.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)