HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Eyewitness News will host the annual Santa Clothes Club Telethon on ABC 25 and the CW 7 throughout the day, and give the community a chance to help clothe a child for the winter.

Any donation is welcomed, but a $150 donation will provide a basic winter wardrobe for a child in need. Donations will help to purchase a coat, gloves, shoes, socks, pants, shirts and more. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. the telethon will be live until 7:00 p.m. on both ABC 25 and on the CW 7.

But you don’t have to wait until then to donate, as the telethon will have several Fishbowl locations at Donut Banks on Diamond Avenue, Green River Road, Lincoln & 41 and Westside Expressway in Evansville as well as the Donut Bank locations in Newburgh and Henderson, which will be open until 10:00 a.m.

There will also be auction items up for bid to help the cause until 7:00 p.m., and can be found online at the bidding site, as well as the Santa Clothes Club Facebook Page.

The phone number to make a call in donation to the Santa Clothes Club during the telethon is 812-437-5136, and will be open until 7:30 p.m.