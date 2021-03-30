Save UE Group hosts vigil for departing faculty members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Some University of Evansville faculty members honored those impacted by the realignment plan. The Save UE Group held a vigil Tuesday for the 19 faculty members who will be leaving the university at the end of the semester. Nineteen members decided to take the voluntary separation plan as part of the realignment plan that was announced earlier this month.

Some professors said their departures will be a great loss to the campus.

“It’s not just me, it’s the accumulation of all this creative and intellectual capital that’s going to be lost here. I don’t think they’ve calculated how it’s going to be. It’s going to be sad, very sad,” said Bone

Five other faculty members will be in redesigned positions while another three will enter into phased retirement.

