JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnucks announced it plans to bring a new grocery store format to Jasper this summer. It’s called “Schnucks Fresh”.

The 18,000 square-foot store would focus on fresh food such as produce, meat, seafood and bakery. The company said it would be located in the former Cash Saver building in the Germantown shopping center. And it would bring about 30 jobs. Hiring at the new store will start about six weeks before it opens.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)