DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Dubois County.

This happened at the intersection of 400 South and East Pine Ridge Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday Morning.

Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital and no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police say the person’s injuries are non-life threatening.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)