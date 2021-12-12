Tornado causes school closings across the Commonwealth

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Below is a list of schools in the Tri-State that have closed due to the tornado aftermath:
- Dawson Springs Independent Schools – They plan to return to school January 4, all school-related activities are closed until further notice.
- Hopkins County Schools – They plan to return to school January 3, and staff are not expected to work.
- Muhlenberg County Public Schools
- Warren County Public Schools – As of this post, this is closed on Dec 13 and 14. The school will update everyone for the schedule for the remainder of the week.
- McLean County Schools