Tornado causes school closings across the Commonwealth

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Below is a list of schools in the Tri-State that have closed due to the tornado aftermath:

  • Dawson Springs Independent Schools – They plan to return to school January 4, all school-related activities are closed until further notice.
  • Hopkins County Schools – They plan to return to school January 3, and staff are not expected to work.
  • Muhlenberg County Public Schools
  • Warren County Public Schools – As of this post, this is closed on Dec 13 and 14. The school will update everyone for the schedule for the remainder of the week.
  • McLean County Schools

