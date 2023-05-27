HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A second person was arrested in a shooting that occurred near Gregg Park last month.

According to the Vincennes Police Department (VPD), Daerin Pasley, 20, of Washington, Indiana was arrested without incident after being located in Lawrence County, Illinois.

According to an investigation, Pasley remained at large from April 10 to May 26 after he and Tyriq Glenn, 18, got involved in an incident near Gregg Park, involving a gun being fired.

Officials say Glenn was arrested and charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, a level 6 felony. He was held on a $5000 cash bond at the Knox County Jail.

Pasley is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.