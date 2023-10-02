HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Evansville’s Engineering Department began construction on Main Street back in late August, and phase two of the project will begin today.

Starting today, drivers will have to follow detours in order to avoid construction from Second Street to Third Street, and Third Street to Fourth Street when going down Main Street. The construction project includes the rebuilding of the thru lane and making repairs to the miscellaneous failed spots in parking areas.

Pedestrian traffic will remain unaffected by the construction, and residents and patrons of Downtown Evansville will continue to have access to building fronts on both sides of the construction. The first phase of construction from Third Street to Fourth Street is expected to be finished by October 13, while the second phase of construction won’t be finished until mid-November.

Drivers are advised to be aware of construction signs, follow posted detours, and exercise caution while driving near the construction zone.