Semi-trailer overturns in Webster County, no one injured

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The popular animated franchise, Pokémon, is celebrating its 25th birthday and McDonald's is in on the celebration by including Pokémon toys in a Pickachu Happy Meal box. Meanwhile, boxes of the toys are popping up on eBay, leaving fans wondering if they will even have a chance to collect them all.

Pokémon fans, young and old, rushed to the McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday to get their hands on a bright yellow Pikachu Happy Meal, containing a pack of four 25th anniversary edition cards.