Semi-trailer overturns in Webster County, no one injured

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi-trailer has overturned in Webster County near the Henderson County Line around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The accident happened on I-69 near mile marker 137. That’s according to Henderson County Dispatch.
⚠️HENDERSON Co:— Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 11, 2021
Crews responding to an overturned semi on I-69 Northbound at the 137 mile-marker near Robards exit.
Tanker possible leaking fluids.
Please avoid that area as travel will likely be impacted for the remainder of the evening.@kystatepolice
We’re told the semi was leaking diesel fuel after the accident.
No one was injured.
(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)