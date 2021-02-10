Semi-trailer overturns in Webster County, no one injured

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi-trailer has overturned in Webster County near the Henderson County Line around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The accident happened on I-69 near mile marker 137. That’s according to Henderson County Dispatch.

We’re told the semi was leaking diesel fuel after the accident.

No one was injured.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)

